Andrew Lloyd Webber is right. This woke new rule will be the death of art

Andrew Lloyd Webber has abandoned an idea for a new musical, after he was told that it might cause offence. Guess why. No, it was nothing to do with racism. Or sexism. Nor was his idea homophobic, transphobic, fatphobic or ableist.

The problem with his proposed musical, apparently, is that it wasn’t set in Britain.

“There was a subject that I really wanted to consider doing,” he revealed this week, on I Never Thought It Would Happen, a popular podcast about music. “But everyone was saying to me, ‘You can’t do this – because you’re not from that country.’”

He didn’t say which country it was. But then, it doesn’t really matter. The new rule, it seems, is that artists must write only about the country they come from, and that’s that. “If Tim [Rice] and I were to be doing Evita today,” he added, “I think there would be a lot of people who would say, ‘Well, they’re not qualified to do this, because they’re not Argentine.’”

By this logic, they shouldn’t have written Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, either, given that neither of them grew up in ancient Canaan. Nor, as far as I’m aware, have they ever lived in Nazareth, which rules out Jesus Christ Superstar.

I suppose we should just be grateful that this peculiar rule didn’t exist in Shakespeare’s day. Otherwise we’d have been deprived of almost every play he wrote. All we’d have is King Lear, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and the histories. And even then he’d have had to end Henry V half way through Act II, because after that it’s set in France.

At any rate, the reasoning behind the new rule, if reasoning isn’t too strong a word, is that writing about a country other than your own constitutes “cultural appropriation”. But this is absurd. Creating a piece of fiction – whether it’s a musical, a film, a novel or anything else – is supposed to involve the imagination. Writers must be free to imagine anything they wish: people they haven’t met, events they haven’t witnessed, countries they haven’t lived in. Telling them that they’re only permitted to write about their own “lived experience” will mean that art is reduced to mere autobiography. Novelists will just have to write about novelists. Screenwriters will have to write about screenwriters.

Meanwhile, Andrew Lloyd Webber will have to write a musical about a man writing a musical. Or rather, not writing one, in case he causes offence.

The real question about drag queen story time

Perhaps the most curious cultural phenomenon of our time is the one that involves drag queens reading stories to small children. The latest exponent of this growing trend is Jan Jonsson, a 45-year-old politician from Sweden’s Liberal party. This week he threw on a blonde wig, false eyelashes, lipstick and a low-cut dress, and read to a group of children in Stockholm. He did it, he explained, to take a stand against “intolerance and populism”.

This is of course very noble of him. But, as always with these events, there’s one question I wish someone would answer.

What’s in it for the children?

Obviously children benefit from having stories read to them. But why do the stories have to be read by a drag queen? Why not just their teacher, in his or her normal clothes?

Supporters claim that these events teach children “acceptance”. But acceptance of whom? Trans women? No, that can’t be it. After all, a drag queen is a man who is dressed as a woman. Whereas, according to gender ideology, a trans woman actually is a woman. Surely a crucial difference.

Maybe they’re just meant to promote acceptance of drag queens. If so, the protests against these events suggest they’re having the opposite effect. At any rate, it’s hard to avoid the suspicion that, if a female teacher came to school in a low-cut dress and false eyelashes, with her face slathered in make-up, she’d be sent home.

Ode, Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn is to publish his first book of poems. Sadly, they aren’t by him. Instead, he has compiled an anthology of his favourite poets. Co-edited by Len McCluskey, the former trade union leader, Poetry for the Many will also feature guest selections from supportive celebrities such as Russell Brand and Ken Loach. The book, says Mr Corbyn, “grew out of regular conversations Len and I hold about poetry”.

It sounds wonderful. What the reading public may not realise, however, is that the former Labour leader isn’t just an aficionado of poetry. He’s also the inspiration for it.

In 2016, an independent publisher called the Shoestring Press released Poems for Jeremy Corbyn: an anthology of verse specially composed by some of his most passionate followers. I treasure my copy to this day.

Among its highlights is a haiku about how “Jeremy” is “not a typical leader” (“one reason we love him”). There’s a lament about the traitorous Labour MPs who “bullied” him (“despite reaching out to them,/ including them in his shadow cabinet”), and a broadside against “the plotters” who “deny that JC’s the man” and “tell lies to discredit Corbyn’s plan”. There’s even a nod to this newspaper (“The Telegraph mutters/ into its whiskers about your lack/ of experience”). To my mind, though, the most moving poem is the one which declares that Mr Corbyn has “crept in/ and lit a candle in our hearts”. Like a Left-wing Princess Diana.

I hope these heartfelt paeans make it into Poetry for the Many. But I fear that Mr Corbyn is too modest.

Way of the World is a twice-weekly satirical look at the headlines aiming to mock the absurdities of the modern world. It is published at 7am every Tuesday and Saturday

