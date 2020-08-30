Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom Of The WAPera Is The Mash-Up We Didn’t Know We Needed

If you thought Andrew Lloyd Webber was only about the show tunes, think again.

The legendary composer and musical theatre star is just as obsessed with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP as the rest of us, it seems.

So much so, that he has shared his own take on the rappers’ anthem, by giving it a West End makeover.

The 72-year-old has shared a video on TikTok of him busting some *checks notes* moves to the ‘I don’t cook, I don’t clean’ part of the song, before mashing up the intro from his 1986 musical Phantom Of The Opera with Cardi and Megan’s hit.

Phantom Of The WAPera, anyone?

How terribly British.

Watch Andrew get his WAP on below...

READ MORE:

OnlyFans Isn't Only About Porn Anymore - These Musicians And Entertainers Are Cashing In On The Platform Too

CeeLo Apologises To Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, And Nicki Minaj For Remarks

Cardi B Responds To Carole Baskin's WAP Remarks: 'That's Just Ridiculous'

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.