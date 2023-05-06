Andrew Lloyd Webber’s crowd-pleasing Coronation anthem hit the mark easily

The choir sings a piece composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber especially for the Coronation - BBC

Of all the new commissions for the Coronation, the one that came with most fanfare, both literal and metaphorical, was Lord Lloyd-Webber’s new anthem Make a Joyful Noise. When Lloyd Webber gave an early preview of it to the King, with whom he shares a love of choral music and architecture, the composer has said it reduced our new monarch to tears and gave him goosebumps.

That was when Lloyd Webber simply knocked out the tune on a piano during a private meeting. One wonders what the King was feeling when he heard it in all its glory – trumpets, cymbals and drum-rolls included. He certainly gave one of the few quiet smiles he allowed himself during this most solemn of ceremonies. It arrived, after all, just after the coronation of his wife, the Queen.

The anthem is set largely to the words of the joyfully celebratory Psalm 98 – O Sing Unto the Lord A New Song, with a little re-ordering. Lloyd Webber told the Telegraph earlier this week that its emphasis on “the Lord” is there to remind us that the King sees himself as a servant of God. “Something that Charles wants us to understand is that he doesn’t want people to think he’s the ‘lord’ – he’s King, but he has a responsibility to something higher.”

The piece was heard for the first time during the Coronation and the live recording of it is being released as a single today to raise money for Age UK and the Royal British Legion, charities selected by the King and Queen.

The King, who personally asked Lloyd Webber to create the piece, wanted it to be “hummable”, a challenge that the composer of such earworms as Don’t Cry for Me Argentina and Memory didn’t struggle with. After the triumphalism of the opening trumpet fanfare and the mature male voices we first hear, it was the angelic sound of the choirboys as they came in with, “He hath remembered his mercy and his truth…” that brought the emotion and offered its sweetest melody.

Lloyd Webber is a master of accessible theatricality and this piece is a fine example of the intelligent populism that he has made his signature. The anthem communicates a childish wonder, which conjures the image of Lloyd Webber himself as a small boy sitting in the Abbey, as he did many times as a pupil of nearby Westminster Under School, awed by this building that he has called the greatest Gothic architecture in the world.

Lloyd Webber has a love of the numinous. After the cascade of catchy notes that accompany the main refrain there comes a more mystical passage that reaches towards the sublime. You could sense here a nostalgia for the mid-20th century flowering of English music led by William Walton and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

“Some melodies take forever, you agonise and agonise. This one came very quickly,” Lloyd Webber has said. “It wrote itself, in a morning before Christmas. Once I found the text, it was easy.” It is hard to imagine much has been easy in this intricately planned day, but this crowd-pleaser hit its mark without difficulty.

The full lyrics:

MAKE a joyful noise unto the Lord for he hath done marvellous things. And his holy arm hath gotten him the victory. He hath remembered his mercy and his truth toward the house of Israel; all the ends of the earth have seen the salvation of our God. O make a joyful noise unto the Lord all the earth. Make a loud noise; rejoice and sing his praise. Let the sea roar, the world and they that dwell within. Let the floods clap their hands; let the hills be joyful together. Make a joyful noise unto the Lord all the earth. Rejoice and sing his praise. For he cometh to judge the earth. And with righteousness shall he judge the world and the people with equity. O make a joyful noise unto the Lord all the earth. Sing unto the Lord with the harp and the voice of a psalm. With trumpets and sound of cornet make a joyful noise before the Lord the King. - Andrew Lloyd Webber (b 1948) after Psalm 98, composed for this service

