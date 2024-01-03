Andrew Lloyd Webber claims to have had a poltergeist

Andrew Lloyd Webber says the poltergeist would tidy scripts

Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he once called on a priest to help remove a poltergeist from his London home.

The composer believed the spirit had taken up residence in the 19th Century property he owned in Belgravia.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Lord Lloyd Webber said the poltergeist would take theatre scripts and place them in neat piles in odd places.

He said he had never seen a ghost but had witnessed some unusual activity in his central London home.

A phantom featured in one of the composer's best-known shows - but not a poltergeist

Lord Lloyd Webber said: "I did have a house in Eaton Square which had a poltergeist. It would do things like take theatre scripts and put them in a neat pile in some obscure room.

"In the end we had to get a priest to come and bless it, and it left."

The theatre impresario created the music for The Phantom of the Opera, which first opened on the West End in 1986.

Lord Lloyd Webber also composed the scores for a number of other celebrated musicals including Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

