Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Cinderella’ Unveils ‘Far Too Late,’ First Song From Upcoming London Production

“Far Too Late,” the first song from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella,” has been released ahead of the album drop on July 9.

“Cinderella” is a new romantic musical comedy featuring an original story and book by “Promising Young Woman’s” Emerald Fennell (pictured above with Webber), offering “a fresh spin with a twist on the classic fairytale.”

More from Variety

Lloyd Webber’s music will feature, along with lyrics by David Zippel (“City of Angels”). Laurence Connor (“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”) is on board to direct; Joann M. Hunter will serve as choreographer.

The new musical will open at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre on July 14; previews begin on June 25.

“Far Too Late” was first unveiled to audiences in September 2020 with a performance by Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher from Her Majesty’s Theatre, in London.

The cast recording album was written and produced during lockdown and features voices from the cast of the new musical, as well as some soon-to-be-announced guest vocalists.

Speaking with Variety in March, during rehearsals, Webber said, “We just had our first run-through for Emerald. She hadn’t actually heard her script for the first time properly. It was an absolutely extraordinarily emotional moment for all of us because we were like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re in a theater. We’re actually doing what we do.’ I walked off to the back and I must say, I did have a tear.”

Fletcher who has appeared on the West End in “Heathers” and “Mary Poppins” will star in the lead. Other West End performers cast are Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother, Caleb Roberts as Prince Charming, Rebecca Trehearn as the Queen, Laura Baldwin and Georgina Castle as the Stepsisters and Gloria Onitiri as the Godmother.

Story continues

Listen below

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.