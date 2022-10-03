Andrew Lloyd Webber Announces His Bad Cinderella Musical Is Coming to Broadway, Reveals Its Star

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Noam Galai/Getty Andrew Lloyd Webber

When one show closes for Andrew Lloyd Webber, another one opens.

The Tony Award-winning composer — whose Phantom of the Opera announced last month it will close after 35 years on Broadway — revealed Monday that his musical Cinderella will open next year under the title Bad Cinderella.

Lloyd Webber, 74, shared the news outside of Broadway's Imperial Theatre, where the production will begin performances Feb. 17, 2023, ahead of its March 23, 2023, opening night.

Linedy Genao, who appeared in Broadway's On Your Feet! and was an understudy in Dear Evan Hansen, will star in the title role.

RELATED: 'The Phantom of the Opera', Broadway's Longest-Running Show, Will Close After 35 Years

"I have been dreaming about originating a leading role on Broadway for just about my entire life, but never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine achieving that dream alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber and such an incredible team of collaborators," Genao said in a statement.

"As a proud Dominican American, I am most excited about this opportunity to represent my community and show the world that fairy tales do come true — and are for everybody. My heart is bursting."

In addition to music by Lloyd Webber, Bad Cinderella features a book by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell and lyrics by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel. JoAnn M. Hunter choreographs with direction by Laurence Connor.

RELATED: 'Hocus Pocus' Broadway Musical Is in the Works, Says Film's Producer: 'I Just Want to Pinch Myself'

"I am thrilled and delighted that we are bringing Bad Cinderella to the Imperial Theatre. We have been working hard on a few new songs for our Broadway opening and, with such brilliant team, led by the spectacular Linedy, I know this is going to be really special," said Lloyd Webber in a press release announcing the show's upcoming Broadway debut.

According to the release, "This modern retelling of the classic fairytale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances which cause them to rethink what 'happily ever after' really means."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: One of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Real Life Cats Was a 'Total Diva' to Taylor Swift

The show's title song was released Monday; a Spanish-language version will follow.

Bad Cinderella (then under the title Cinderella) began performances on London's West End in June 2021; however, its opening was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. It ended its run a year later this June after its unexpected closing notice was announced in May.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera will take its final bow on Feb. 18, 2023, at the Majestic Theatre following a 35th anniversary celebration on Jan. 26.

With the arrival of Bad Cinderella, a Lloyd Webber musical will have been performing on Broadway every single playing night since September 1979 — a 43-year streak.