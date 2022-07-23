Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira Surprise Walking Dead Fans at Comic-Con with Spinoff Series News

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Todd Williamson/AMC/Shutterstock (13040916ae) Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln ComicCon The Walking Dead Panel, San Diego, California, on July 22, 2022 (Photo by Todd Williamson/AMC/Shutterstock ) ComicCon The Walking Dead Panel, San Diego, California, USA - 22 Jul 2022

Richonne is back!

On Friday, at San Diego Comic-Con, The Walking Dead panel covered all the news from the show and its spinoffs based on the graphic novel series. But the biggest surprise came when Andrew Lincoln showed up with Danai Gurira in tow.

The pair — who portrayed Rick Grimes and Michonne, respectively, on the hit AMC show — walked out to cacophonous applause and excited screams from the superfans at the event.

"This is kind of overwhelming," Lincoln said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. "Because you are the hardest of the hardcore fans, we have something we want to tell you first."

He proceeded to announce a new Rick and Michonne series coming to AMC+ in 2023. The limited series will replace the Rick Grimes movies that were first announced when Lincoln left TWD in 2018.

"We … have been cooking something up for you all because we missed you and we owe you the conclusion of this story of Rick and Michonne," Gurira said.

"I personally can't wait to get my cowboy boots back on and get the band back together," Lincoln added.

According to Deadline, the spinoff will focus on the "epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world." The challenges that come from their long separation will be explored in, and among, those of the ever-present threat of zombie attacks.

Lincoln's character is a sheriff who, last we saw, was presumed dead by the group of survivors he led for the show's first nine seasons. Viewers will remember he is actually alive, shown escaping in a helicopter.

Michonne was introduced in season 3, a loner-type with a katana and zombies as pets. Her character's relationship with Rick became central to the story in later seasons. The last time fans saw Michonne she was off to find Rick.

The Walking Dead Universe's Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple will serve as showrunner for the series, with Lincoln and Gurira as executive producers. The show is set to launch with six episodes next year.

Although this will be the final season of The Walking Dead, several other shows are also in the works in the same universe.

Gimple said in a statement, "We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies.

"This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives," Gimple added.

Fear the Walking Dead was renewed for an eighth season in December. Additionally, AMC unveiled the trailer for its new Walking Dead series, Tales of the Walking Dead, at Comic-Con on Friday. The upcoming show premieres on Aug. 14.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Oct. 2.