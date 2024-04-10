Andrew Keegan To Star In Soapy PR Drama Series From Horror Actress Devanny Pinn

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Keegan (10 Things I Hate About You, O, Living Among Us) is to star in an indie drama series from horror actress Devanny Pinn.

He will play an entertainment titan in The BLVD, which is being worked up as a six-part series set in LA’s hottest boutique public relations agency during awards season.

Keegan’s character will be Jake Flynn, head of a rival PR firm that is poised to depose longstanding celebrity publicist Persephone Reed (Kinmont).

Also starring in the indie production are Chelsea Gilson, Jordi Vilasuso (The Young and the Restless, Guiding Light), Vincent Irizarry (Bold and the Beautiful, All My Children), Nichole Tom (The Nanny, Beethoven), Adam Huss (Power, General Hospital), Candace Kita and Eric Himel.

The show is currently in production in LA, with Pinn (Camp Lake Pleasant) producing through her Jaguar Motion Pictures imprint from a script from Brandon Slagle and Eric Pereira. Sonia Blangiardo (Days of Our Lives) and Brian Beacock are serving as consulting producers with Michelle Romano (Escape From Ensenada) co-producing. Miranda Mariposa (The Black Mass), David Zagorski, Kimberly Cole, Robin Cote and Eleanore Sunchild are executive producing.

Keegan is rep’d by Deanda Management and Pinn is rep’d by Sheila Legette Entertainment.

