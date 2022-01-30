Andrew Kaczynski Introduces Newborn Baby Named After Daughter Who Died from Cancer: 'We Love Her Endlessly'

Andrew Kaczynski

Andrew Kaczynski/Instagram

Meet Talia Davida Kaczynski.

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski and his wife Rachel Louise Ensign welcomed their bundle of joy on Thursday, a little over a year after their 9-month-old daughter Francesca died from cancer.

"Introducing the newest member of our family, who joined us Thursday. Talia Davida Kaczynski. She was named with the Hebrew name of her big sister Beans. We love her endlessly," Kaczynski announced on Instagram Saturday, alongside a trio of photos of the proud parents and their baby girl.

Many of Kaczynski's CNN colleagues were quick to congratulate him on becoming a girl dad for the second time.

"Mazel Tov! We are all so happy for you," network anchor Wolf Blitzer wrote. "Welcome to the world, Talia! You won the parent lottery because your dad and mom are the two strongest and most loving souls you could ask for. Congratulations to the whole family. This is the most joyous news! ❤️❤️❤️❤️" political director David Chalian commented. "Wonderful news ❤️" correspondent Paula Reid added.

Kaczynski's older daughter Francesca died on Dec. 24, 2020, three months after he revealed she was diagnosed with "an extremely rare and very aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor," — more specifically known as Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (ATRT).

Upon her death, Kaczynski wrote that he and Ensign, a Wall Street Journal reporter, were "heartbroken" over the loss of their little girl, who they affectionately nicknamed "Beans".

"We're heartbroken to have to announce our beautiful daughter Francesca passed away last night in the arms of her mom and dad," he shared. "There will always be a Bean-sized hole in our hearts for her. We're so grateful to have known her love. Francesca we love you."

A week before her death, Kaczynski revealed that his daughter Beans had developed a "terrible fungal infection." She was then put on a ventilator and life support.

In the days following, the CNN reporter vowed that he and Ensign would "spend the rest of our lives involved in finding a cure" for the pediatric brain cancer that killed Francesca, while also thanking people for donating to the PMC Winter Cycle charity event, which donates all proceeds to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

"We're so grateful for how much money has been raised in Francesca's honor for Dana Farber to fight this terrible disease and we are going to spend the rest of our lives involved in finding a cure," Kaczynski wrote on Twitter at the time.

Kaczynski shared the touching obituary that he and Ensign wrote for their daughter, in which they remembered her as "an outgoing, bold and curious baby."

"A Brooklyn-based Sesame Street fan, Francesca enjoyed taking long walks around New York City and Boston, playing with her toys and balloons, attending speech therapy, and 'petting' (i.e. grabbing) her cat Ryland," it read.

"Her many smiles sent a thrill through the world. She was so generous with them, even when most of the smiles back were covered by masks and even when she faced challenges that would scare an adult, like a cancer diagnosis or being born with hearing loss," her parents wrote. "Francesca showed her parents a kind of love they never knew before and they will never forget it."