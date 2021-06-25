Andrew Giuliani mocked for poor framing of video filmed in parking lot

File: Andrew Giuliani, son of Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, speaks to the press outside his father's apartment building in New York on 28 April, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew Giuliani, the son of Donald Trump’s embattled lawyer Rudy Giuliani, became the subject of mockery on social media after he released a “poorly-framed” video in which he railed against the decision of the New York State appellate court to suspend the legal license of his father.

Mr Giuliani, who is running for New York governor in 2022, was mocked for various reasons ranging from the problem with the framing of the video to his father’s role in pushing the debunked theories of electoral fraud after Mr Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential elections.

Shot in the parking lot, the video is framed from his shoulders up with prominent headspace and the backdrop dominating the frame rather than Mr Giuliani himself.

“The five judges who ruled on it... all five of them are Democrats, three of which were appointed by Andrew Cuomo,” said Mr Giuliani as he attacked the five appellate court judges for the decision. “Five to nothing, ultimately, Democrats with zero Republicans on there. Again, this is just unbelievable to see just how politicised all of this has become.”

“I’m infuriated by all of this, and any American who believes in an independent justice system,” he said.

“This is going after one of President Trump’s closest allies, that’s exactly what this is,” said Mr Giuliani in the video as he claimed that his father “did everything ultimately by the book”. He further blamed it on the “politicisation in our Justice Department” for the appellate court’s decision.

“This is unacceptable, and I stand by my father,” he said.

The appellate court, while suspending Rudy Giuliani’s license from practising law in New York state, found that he made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” in his quest to overturn the 2020 presidential election defeat of Mr Trump.

Mocking him for the framing of the video, a user asked if “he record this on a Ring doorbell cam?”

“Wait, I thought you were supposed to bring the step-ladder,” wrote American political commentator Charles Skyes.

“This is the camera angle you use when you’ve pissed your pants,” wrote a user.

“This is also what I do on zooms when I don’t want everyone to know my shirt is a crop top,” wrote another user.

“Camera dude, just don’t show my nipples please,” said another.

Mr Giuliani was also slammed for his father’s participation in pushing previously debunked theories about voter fraud.

“Hi [Andrew Giuliani]. Allow me to fix your tweet,” wrote American activist Fred Guttenberg. “Earlier today, 5 American judges decided to suspend your father [Rudy Giuliani’s] law license. It was the only option considering your father's lies on behalf of his client and against America.”

Hi @AndrewHGiuliani. Allow me to fix your tweet.



“Your dad brought this on himself. The end,” wrote a user.

