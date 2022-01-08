Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Snuck Into a Spider-Man Screening Together: 'No One Knew'

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

Tim P. Whitby/Getty; Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Marvel's latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Andrew Garfield is sharing details of his bromance with fellow web-slingers Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

The Academy Award nominee, 38, revealed that he and Maguire, 46, snuck into a movie theater together to see Spider-Man: No Way Home on opening night, after both actors avoided spoiling their top-secret cameos in the movie.

"I still can't believe it happened," Garfield told Entertainment Tonight. "I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together."

RELATED: Andrew Garfield on the 'Beautiful' Scene with Zendaya That 'Sold' Him on Spider-Man: No Way Home

He noted that their newfound brotherhood also extends to Holland, 25, the latest actor to take the reins as the eponymous Marvel superhero alter ego of Peter Parker. "And to find a brotherhood with Tobey as well, and with Tom, and the fact that we do share a very unique experience," Garfield added.

Tobey Maguire; Andrew Garfield; Tom Holland
Tobey Maguire; Andrew Garfield; Tom Holland

Marvel/Sony Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock; Moviestore/Shutterstock; Chuck Zlotnick/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

"The fact that I get to be one of those people wearing the suit next to my actual Spider-Man hero, Tobey Maguire, and the brilliant, incredibly talented, heartfelt, funny, good, sweet, perfect Spider-Man of Tom Holland," he said. "And I get to be the middle brother, and I get to be in awe of my older brother and in full longing to protect my younger brother."

No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers previously admitted that Garfield and Maguire contributed a lot to the film when they reprised their respective portrayals of Spider-Man.

RELATED VIDEO: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland on Playing Spider-Man: It's "An Extension of My Childhood Dreams"

"They had thoughts, and it was really interesting and helpful to see their thoughts," Sommers told The Hollywood Reporter. "No one knows the character as well as — or gives as much thought to the character — as someone who has to then embody it and sell it. … It definitely shaped what we did."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

