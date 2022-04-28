Andrew Garfield Taking Break from Acting and Is 'Looking Forward to Just Being a Person'

Kara Warner
·3 min read
Andrew Garfield attends the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Andrew Garfield attends the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield is gearing up for some much-needed time off.

After starring in multiple projects over the past year, including The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Tick, Tick ... Boom! –– in which he scored an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role –– and most recently, the limited FX crime series Under the Banner of Heaven, the 38-year-old actor is looking forward to being out of the spotlight.

"I'm actually really happy and excited to be very quiet and very still and take some time to just be," Garfield tells PEOPLE in the latest issue.

"It feels very important right now, especially after a lot of output, a lot of being out in the world, and giving a lot of energy to things that I'm very passionate about, but I have to kind of refill the well so that I can carry on authentically carry on without it feeling like I have to keep up with the Joneses in some way."

RELATED: Andrew Garfield Has to Solve a Big Murder Case in First Under the Banner of Heaven Trailer

UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN -- Pictured: Andrew Garfield as Jeb Pyre
UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN -- Pictured: Andrew Garfield as Jeb Pyre

Michelle Faye/FX

"Like it's so tempting to live in that way of just always onto the next thing," he continues to PEOPLE. But actually, and I know it's a privilege that I get to even consider that, to actually take time."

As for what sparked his interest in taking a step out of the limelight, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor credits a couple of fellow non-acting A-listers for nudging him to take time for himself outside the world of acting.

"But I'm very inspired by Simone Biles and I'm very inspired by her saying, nope, I'm not going to do that vault. I'm going to endanger myself if I vault today. I find that really an incredible example," he says.

"And Kendrick Lamar, who hasn't put out an album in a while, and I know he's got one coming out in the middle of May, which I'm so excited for, but I really admire anyone who can forego the temptation of having to be always on the up and up. Someone who can really be on their own rhythm, bang to the beat of their own drum."

Andrew Garfield attends the premiere of FX&#39;s &quot;Under The Banner Of Heaven&quot;
Andrew Garfield attends the premiere of FX's "Under The Banner Of Heaven"

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

"So that's what I'm looking forward to. And I don't know. Because honestly, if I pretended to know it would be a disservice to me and to an audience as well," Garfield explains. "So I want to make sure I make things that feel genuine and authentic to myself and hopefully connect in a deep way to an audience."

RELATED: Former Roommates Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan Share an Oscars Red Carpet Run-in: 'Beautiful Thing'

Andrew Garfield 5th Annual HCA Awards, Portraits, Avalon Hollywood
Andrew Garfield 5th Annual HCA Awards, Portraits, Avalon Hollywood

Chelsea Lauren/HCA/Shutterstock

When asked whether his "stillness" is an actual vacation or just a break, the Golden Globe winner says, "Yeah, I mean, I hope that I can go on vacation. It's more just, even getting on a plane right now feels like too much. I kind of want to lay down and just think and not think and watch other people's work and just be really, really, really kind of... and listen to music and be with friends and eat burgers, you know, just kind of be a person."

The first two episodes of Garfield's Under of the Banner of Heaven are now streaming via FX on Hulu.

For much more on Andrew Garfield, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday

