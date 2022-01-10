Andrew Garfield Says Lying About Spider-Man Involvement Was 'Stressful' but 'Weirdly Enjoyable'

Andrew Garfield

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Marvel's latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Andrew Garfield couldn't resist having a bit of fun when it came to keeping mum about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The 38-year-old actor — who starred as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Sony's Amazing Spider-Man movies — recently reprised his role as the famed webslinger via a surprise appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest offering, alongside current Spidey Tom Holland, and the first film iteration's star, Tobey Maguire.

Speaking with The Wrap this past week, Garfield likened the "stressful" yet "weirdly enjoyable" experience to a game, explaining, "There were moments where I was like, 'God, I hate lying.' I don't like to lie and I'm not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game."

"And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do," added the Tick, Tick ... Boom! star.

Specifically, Garfield said that keeping his role under wraps reminded him of the game Werewolf in which "if you are the werewolf your heart kind of sinks because you know you have a stressful couple of hours ahead of you."

"You're gonna have to lie to your friends' faces and try to convince them that you are not the bad guy in the game," explained the Oscar nominee. "But it was thrilling, actually."

As for how he approached the challenge as a fan of Spider-Man, Garfield said, "I placed myself in that position of, Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?"

"I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn't in it," Garfield continued. "And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right. That's what I would want."

After remaining famously tight-lipped about his return alongside fellow former Spidey Maguire, 46, Garfield appeared in much of Spider-Man: No Way Home's second half, in a plot involving multiple Spider-Man universes converging on current star Holland's world.

Garfield last appeared as the hero in 2014, in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. While the first entry in that series, 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, was well-received, the mixed reaction to the sequel caused any hopes for a third film to be scrapped.

He recently spoke with Variety about his potential future as the infamous webslinger, revealing that he would "definitely [be] open to something if it felt right."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters.