Andrew Garfield Plays Bartender and Lounges in PJs in Soho House Short Film

Andrew Garfield is making himself at home — even when he's far from it.

The actor appears in a new holiday video for Soho House, the exclusive, members-only club and hotel brand, and SoHo Home Studio, its recently launched combination home furnishings store-bar-work space, which opened last month in New York City.

In the short film, the Tick Tick Boom actor can be seen mixing up cocktails behind the bar — with varying levels of success — as well as lounging in his room and even tickling the ivories on a grand piano brought in for the shoot.

Donning festive looks from a velvet blazer to a feather-bedecked jacket, the Spider Man alum shares his favorite thing about the festive season. "It's the only time that busy people that I love stop and that we get to spend time together and we get to celebrate life together, eats lots, drink lots," he says.

And of course the hospitality company, which counts many celebrities among its members and has notoriously strict privacy rules, is one of the best places to do that.

"I've had lots of just great, lunches, dinners, hangouts, random meetings with friends. That's one of the reasons why I love SoHo House, is you know you're going to bump into someone that you love, that you care about," recalls Garfield.

He also shares the advice he follows for making the most of time spent with friends and family: "The best advice is the simplest and it's so hard for it not to sound pat. It's really just how vital it is that we all be here fully, be present. Try to just remember to be awake while you're awake, to be alive while you're alive."

The first SoHo House was opened in London in 1995 by founder Nick Jones. Once a lone hideaway for select creatives, the brand is now made up of twenty eight members' clubs and nine workspaces, as of June 2021, when the company filed for its IPO. Famous visitors have included everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio and Oprah to Harry Styles and of course, Garfield. According to a 2017 profile by Eater, annual memberships in the U.S. at that time cost $2,100 to join a single club and $3,200 to have access to all of the Soho Houses.