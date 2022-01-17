Andrew Garfield Lied to Ex Emma Stone About His Involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home : She 'Kept on Texting Me'

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield in 2014

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Marvel's latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Not even Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man costar (and former flame) Emma Stone knew about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor appears on the latest episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he talks about his return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Marvel's latest offering alongside Tobey Maguire and the franchise's current heroic headliner, Tom Holland.

Garfield, 38, famously kept hush-hush about his appearance in the film — and that rule extended to Stone, 33, who starred as Peter's love interest Gwen Stacy in the Amazing Spider-Man films.

"Emma kept on texting me. She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' " Garfield revealed. "And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' "

"She was like, 'Shut up. Just tell me.' I'm like, 'I honestly don't know' — I kept it going, even with her," the Golden Globe winner continued, laughing. "And then she saw it. She was like, 'You're a jerk.' "

Garfield and Stone dated for four years after meeting on the set of the 2012 superhero film before breaking up in 2015, following the release of 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. They've remained friendly in the years since, with Garfield even giving Stone a standing ovation when she won her first Golden Globe in 2017.

"I'm her biggest fan as an artist. I'm constantly inspired by her work. I'm constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself," Garfield said on Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast a few days after the awards show. "So, for me it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress she is."

"We care about each other so much, and that's a given, that's kind of this unconditional thing," Garfield continued at the time. "There's so much love between us and so much respect … It's also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other."

The Tick, Tick ... Boom! star told Variety in an interview in September that making the Amazing Spider-Man films "was only beautiful," in part because he "got to meet Emma and work with her and Sally Field," the latter of whom played Peter's Aunt May Parker in the movies.

Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield

Moviestore/Shutterstock Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider Man 2 (2014)

As for keeping his No Way Home role under wraps, Garfield likened the "stressful" yet "weirdly enjoyable" experience to a game in a recent interview with The Wrap.

"There were moments where I was like, 'God, I hate lying.' I don't like to lie and I'm not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game," he said. "And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do."

Of how he approached the challenge as a fan of Spider-Man, Garfield explained, "I placed myself in that position of, Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?"

"I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn't in it," he continued. "And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right. That's what I would want."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.