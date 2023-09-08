Andrew Flintoff watches England-New Zealand ODI from team balcony

Andrew Flintoff was at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens on Friday to watch England’s opening one-day international against New Zealand from the home team’s balcony.

The former England captain, 45, was hospitalised last December after he suffered facial injuries in an accident while shooting for Top Gear at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

The all-rounder, who played in 79 Tests and 141 one-day matches for England, has kept a low profile since.

Freddie Flintoff watches England take on New Zealand (Joe Giddens/PA).

But on Friday he was pictured in England coaching kit on the home balcony.

Flintoff is a close friend of England managing director Rob Key and is set to be with the squad for the remainder of the series. The PA news agency understands the role is unpaid.