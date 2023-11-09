Andrew Flintoff is healing following Top Gear crash – Chris Harris

Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff is “healing” after he was hurt in a crash while filming Top Gear, according to his co-star Chris Harris.

The former England cricket captain, 45, was taken to hospital after he was hurt while filming the BBC motoring show at its test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome last December.

He had facial injuries when he appeared in public for the first time with England’s cricket team in September, nine months after the incident.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Harris, who joined Top Gear in 2016, said: “I think he’s healing.

'He's healing' Chris Harris from Top Gear spoke to #BBCBreakfast about his colleague Andrew Flintoff who is recovering from a crash while filming the BBC TV showhttps://t.co/yongukmoBf pic.twitter.com/4NzfMIxghJ — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 9, 2023

“It was a serious incident. I’m not going say any more than that. As I’ve said in the book and in the few interviews I’ve given, I’m so proud of the fact that team Top Gear kept everything quiet and we were dignified.

“There is nothing out there about what happened and there won’t be.

“There’s no mole in the organisation. I’m really, really proud of that.

“As long as he’s healing, it’s great to see him out and about being passionate about cricket.

“I’m sad I’m not doing Top Gear with him at the moment, but that’s life, it’s the best thing for him right now.”

Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff applauds from the balcony at an England cricket match in September (Tim Goode/PA)

Discussing the impact the crash had on his own life, Harris said: “I suddenly had nothing to do.

“I have got another business, which is an online car platform which is great. I do stuff there.

“But my day job went and you can imagine your muscle memory of working life is really important, you guys have your routines, if that suddenly stops and suddenly you don’t talk to those people, you don’t see those people, then you go into a slightly dark place. I think I really missed it.”

He added: “It does make you reflect on the times that it might have gone wrong, maybe.

“And that made me think I’ve got responsibilities. I’ve got children. Have I been reckless?

“The answer is I don’t think I have. But I did have moments of thought have I push this too far?

“Also, I’m old and I don’t bounce the way I used to.

“When you’re 25, you bounce nicely. Later you don’t bounce so well. It’s all about bouncing.”

The BBC has reached a reported £9 million financial settlement with Flintoff following the crash.

Filming on the series was halted following the incident.