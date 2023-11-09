Andrew Flintoff’s England return started with ‘unofficial’ scouting while watching his son

Andrew Flintoff made his first public appearances since a serious crash when he helped coach England against New Zealand and Ireland in late summer - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

Andrew Flintoff’s return to cricket began with some “unofficial scouting” while watching his son and will continue this month with tours to Abu Dhabi and the Caribbean with England.

Mo Bobat, England’s performance director, says the legendary all-rounder “wants to give back to the game” and will continue to be involved with the national team as he recovers from the crash he suffered while filming Top Gear 11 months ago.

Flintoff was at the national performance centre at Loughborough for England Lions training on Thursday, working with some of the county game’s brightest young talent before they travel to the UAE for a three-week camp from November 16.

Flintoff is currently set to be with the group throughout the tour, and it is understood he is likely to join the full squad for the limited-overs tour of the West Indies that follows. Those eight matches will be the limited overs team’s first action after their troubled World Cup defence.

Flintoff was first spotted back in England colours in September, during the ODI series against New Zealand and Ireland, but his involvement had begun earlier than that, when he informed Bobat and others of promising young players he had seen while watching his sons Corey and Rocky play age-group cricket for Lancashire. He then volunteered to work with England U19s in the summer after watching the Ashes incognito with Bobat and Rob Key, his great friend who is England’s managing director.

“I benefited this summer from watching quite a lot of cricket with him,” said Bobat. “Keysy and him are pretty good mates. Key and I tend to watch the games from private places, and I’ve enjoyed getting to know him this summer.

“He’s got a huge passion for helping people. He is going through a bit of a journey himself. He wants to give back to the game. He has a lot to offer, and there is a lot of energy and enthusiasm from him, and we have a desire to get him involved. It’s not often you get players of his calibre and experience wanting to get involved as proactively as he does. You have to really take that seriously.

Flintoff with Jonny Bairstow before the ODI against New Zealand in Southampton - Reuters/Paul Childs

“He was great around the U19s this summer. He did that off his own back, said he’d like to get involved. He started off by contacting me and other people with players that he’d seen, because he watches quite a lot of cricket because of his lads. He’s been doing some informal scouting for us – and he’s obviously a pretty good judge.

“We got him around the U19s, and he was brilliant with them. Got him around the England lads, which I know Jos [Buttler, the captain] and Mott [Matthew Mott, the coach] really enjoyed. I started speaking to him in the summer, saying I’d love you to come on this camp, and he said he’d love to.

“He’s obviously a man in demand, and he has a lot going on. At the moment, we have agreed that he will come for the whole camp, but he’s in demand and we will see. He also has a few medical things he is still working through which we have to be respectful of. The plan is that he’s there for the full camp.”

Flintoff will be a “mentor”, but was providing coaching advice to young fast bowlers such as Matt Potts and Josh Tongue at Loughborough on Thursday. He joins a coaching staff with the Lions headed up by Neil Killeen, the ECB’s fast bowling lead, which also includes Graeme Swann, who will work with young spinners such as Josh de Caires, Jack Carson and Tom Hartley.

The camp will be almost entirely red-ball focused, ahead of a tour of India shadowing the Test side after Christmas. While fixtures are yet to be finalised with the Indian board, it is hoped that the Lions will play three first-class matches against India A in January.

The Lions group is 20-strong, and contains some players who will be part of the Caribbean tour next month.

Also joining them will be a host of England Test players. Jack Leach, recovering from a stress fracture of the back, and Ben Foakes will be on the camp throughout, while the likes of Ollie Pope (another recovering from injury), Ollie Robinson and James Anderson will all pop in for spells.

So will Brendon McCullum, the Test coach, and some of his staff as they plot England’s plans for the five-match tour of India from January to March.

