Andrew Donegan Guides the Way to Securing your Finances Under Tough Circumstances

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / In today's world, all of us are having very busy lives. Many of us lose out on family time, a social life and even me-time, just because we have been working too hard. But we cannot blame ourselves for that because life is something that is very unpredictable. All of us want to earn a good living and secure not just our present but our future as well. But how exactly can you make the right use of your finances? Well, the answer lies with the financial services expert Andrew Donegan.

With his name listed in 40 men under 40 in Las Vegas' 2019 issue, he is becoming one of the most sought after names in the financial space. Andrew has had clients ranging from NFL players to large companies and their CEOs as well.

One of the most interesting things about Andrew Donegan is that he has never let a client lose money. Not even under the tough circumstances of COVID-19, when the market has been under a great peril. From small businesses to the ones even retiring, he has protected their finances, allowing them to capitalize on the recovery.

He always keeps people before profit as he believes that one gets paid for the value he/she brings to the marketplace. When asked how he made his name in the industry, he says, "It happened by being present with each individual I met with and by truly listening to the needs of the individuals and then educating them on what's available to them. I have been open and transparent with what is going on and how things work. I utilize social networks and zoom to reach out and contact people who would have never been able to meet in my office."

According to Andrew, his biggest obstacle has been changing the way how people think of investing as that is always risky. But what sets him apart from the rest is his accessibility, transparency and above all, his record of zero loss in any market conditions. He holds an expertise in both small and large businesses.

When asked about his success mantra, he says that it lies in caring and being empathetic towards people because at the end of the day you are dealing with their futures and that is very important. He wants to help people in getting what they want. Keeping his working style transparent, he believes in doing way more than one is paid to do and going far beyond the expectations.

Andrew's services range from offering his advice and expertise on a wide variety of financial products including, but not limited to insurance, securities, investments and education, tax free retirement income, executive bonus plans and estate planning. He also guides people about their supplementary income and gives introductory lessons on investing for those who are new to it. So in case you're someone looking for suggestions on financial planning, you know who to get in touch with!

