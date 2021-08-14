Andrew Cuomo Says Resignation Was a Favor to New York: ‘I Feel Good, I’m Not A Martyr’

Andrew Cuomo, in his first interview since announcing his resignation on Tuesday, said that he would’ve won an impeachment investigation — but held off because he didn’t want to drag New York “through the mud.”

“I feel like I did the right thing. I did the right thing for the state,” Cuomo said in a New York Magazine profile published Friday. “I’m not gonna drag the state through the mud, through a three-month, four-month impeachment, and then win.”

Cuomo explained that he didn’t want to put New York through an impeachment investigation and make the State Legislature and state government “look like a ship of fools,” as everything he’s done in his life was “for the exact opposite.”

“I feel good. I’m not a martyr. It’s just, I saw the options, option A, option B,” Cuomo said.

Despite his feigned selflessness, the Democrat announced his resignation after Attorney General Letitia James released a damning 165-page report, alleging sexual misconduct with 11 women and fostering a hostile, toxic workplace. He denied the allegations and went on to discredit his accusers.

In the interview, Andrew Cuomo also discussed his next steps, including where he will now live, as his only residence has been the Albany government mansion.

“I’m not disappearing. I have a voice, I have a perspective and that’s not gonna change,” Cuomo said. “And the details aren’t really that important to me to tell you the truth. You know? I’m a New Yorker, I’ve lived here, I’ve lived in Queens, I’ve lived in the city, I’ve lived upstate, I’ve lived everywhere, I came to Washington, so that’s … I don’t really care about that. I’ll figure that out. And I think I did the right thing.”

