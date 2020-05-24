Andrew Cuomo says all pro sports teams in New York can reopen training camps

Professional sports teams in New York can officially get back to work. New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that sports teams in the state can reopen training camps amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo, 62, said teams must follow the proper health protocols.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces effective today that all professional sports teams in the state can begin training camps while following the appropriate health protocols. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 24, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The announcement is consistent with Cuomo’s messaging in recent weeks. In mid May, Cuomo expressed optimism that the New York Mets and New York Yankees would play games in New York in 2020. Days later, Cuomo said he wanted to watch the Buffalo Bills, marking the first time anyone has ever uttered those words.

The news could affect a number of pro teams. The Bills are headquartered in New York and usually host training camp in the state. Both the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets have facilities in New York. The Mets and Yankees host spring training out of state, but could get players together at their home ballparks after Sunday’s news. The New York Giants and New York Jets play games — and have facilities — in New Jersey, so those teams wouldn’t be affected by Cuomo’s announcement.

Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL are all currently working on plans to start or resume their seasons. While the NBA has discussed a bubble plan — that would reportedly take place in Orlando — MLB is reportedly considering allowing players to travel as usual. Cuomo’s announcement clears the way for regular season MLB games to take place in New York.

A number of issues still need to be worked out — and there’s also the question of whether this is even a good idea in the first place — but Cuomo’s statement Sunday makes it more likely live sports will occur in 2020.

More from Yahoo Sports: