Andrew Cuomo Goes Full ‘Taxi Driver’ At Robert De Niro Playing Him In Coronavirus Movie

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) channeled one of Robert De Niro’s most iconic characters after finding out that the actor would like to play him in the eventual movie chronicling the coronavirus pandemic.

De Niro made the revelation on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Cuomo responded on Thursday’s episode.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I am a big De Niro fan, he is just phenomenal, the breadth of his ability, I mean just look at all the roles he has played, he can do anything,” Cuomo told Stephen Colbert, naming some of De Niro’s famous films.

Cuomo then joked about going full “Taxi Driver” on a reporter in his next coronavirus press briefing, imitating De Niro’s character Travis Bickle’s legendary line: “You talking to me?”





“Oh boy, that would be a treat. I’m a big De Niro fan. He’s a genius,” he added.

Check out the interview here:

Related...

Chris Cuomo Reveals ‘Ugly’ Reason Why Donald Trump Downplays Coronavirus Testing

Ex-Australian Prime Minister Comes Up With Biting New Way To Describe Donald Trump

Banksy Hails Superhero Health Care Workers With ‘Game Changer’ Coronavirus Art

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.