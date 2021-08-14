Andrew Cuomo Desperately Spins Resignation, Says He'd Have Won Impeachment Fight Anyway

Outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) suggested in his first interview since his resignation announcement earlier this week that he’d have defeated an attempt to impeach and remove him from office.

But Cuomo claimed to New York Magazine, in a lengthy article published Friday, that he didn’t want to “drag the state through the mud.”

Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he would leave his position on Aug. 24.

He will be replaced by the state’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, who becomes New York’s first female governor.

Cuomo had faced mounting calls for his departure following the release of a report from the state attorney general’s office that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women.

Speaking to the magazine on Friday, Cuomo said he felt as if he’d done “the right thing for the state” with his decision to step down.

“I’m not gonna drag the state through the mud, through a three-month, four-month impeachment, and then win, and have made the State Legislature and the state government look like a ship of fools, when everything I’ve done all my life was for the exact opposite,” he claimed. “I’m not doing that. I feel good. I’m not a martyr. It’s just, I saw the options, option A, option B.”

Per the magazine, Cuomo failed to “cut a deal” to not run for a fourth term in return for not being impeached. The idea was “unequivocally dismissed” by New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D), according to the report.

