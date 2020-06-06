Rowing coach posed as 16-year-old girl to get boys to expose themselves on camera

Andrew Cook has been jailed fro six years (Picture: SWNS)

A public school rowing coach has been jailed for six years after posing as a teenage girl to trick dozens of boys into sending him nude pictures of themselves.

Andrew Cook, 30, was jailed at Guildford Crown Court on Friday after admitting 37 sexual offences against pupils aged 13 to 17.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing 53 indecent images of children after exchanging pictures when he posed as a 16-year-old called Anne Jones.

Cook, who worked at Hampton School, in south-west London, targeted his victims over a period of nine years.

Surrey Police's Paedophile Online Investigation Team began their probe in April 2018 after being alerted by the school.

He was jailed at Guilford Crown Court in Surrey (Picture: Getty)

A spokesperson for £20,000-a-year Hampton School said: “We have been deeply saddened by this matter, which runs completely counter to the values of our School.

"The welfare of our pupils is always our highest priority. As soon as we became aware of concerns in spring term 2018, we immediately informed all relevant authorities.

"Mr Cook was suspended from the School and subsequently dismissed with immediate effect following an internal disciplinary investigation.

"Since then we have worked closely with Surrey Police and partner agencies to assist with their ongoing inquiries and provide all possible support, both to them and to the victims.

"We are grateful to all those who have helped bring this matter to justice, not least of course those whose courage in coming forward provided invaluable assistance to the investigation.

"We express our deep regret to those affected and offer our continued support.”

Cook has been placed on the sex offenders register and been banned from working with children for life.

He also pleaded not guilty to charges relating to three more boys, which will not be tried and will instead lie on file.

