Andrew Cancio convincingly defends belt with 3rd round KO of Alberto Machado

Andrew Cancio retained his WBA super featherweight world title Friday at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California. (AP Photo/Greg Beacham)

Andrew Cancio has a full-time job as a leak repairman for the Southern California Gas Company with some big stories to tell.

In February, Cancio scored what was considered at the time a massive upset when he knocked out the then-unbeaten Alberto Machado with a vicious body shot. In the rematch on Friday at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, Cancio did himself one better.

He ripped Machado with a left hook to the body in the third and a wearying Machado was unable to beat referee Raul Caiz Sr.’s count. Cancio retained his WBA super featherweight world title by knockout at 1:01 of the third.

JoJo Diaz, the 2012 U.S. Olympian who on Sept. 17, 2016, handed Cancio his last defeat, said he saw plenty of mistakes that Cancio made.

They weren’t all that evident, though, as Cancio steamrolled the lankier Machado with a buzzsaw style attack.

“It feels good,” Cancio said after the bout. “I told you guys I’d knock him out again. I was going for the head, but the body was there and I took it. I felt him slowing down. I told you it wasn’t a fluke.”

In less than seven full rounds in their two fights, Cancio has dropped Machado four times and finished him twice.

He’s been an unheralded and overlooked guy and at one point thought of leaving the sport he loved. But the two victories over the highly regarded Machado will get him some additional significant paydays.

He’ll likely fight mandatory challenger Rene Alvarado on the Canelo Alvarez card planned for September if his cut is healed. A rematch with Diaz is also on the horizon.

He showed himself a vastly improved fighter on Friday, as he punched in combination and set up his shots perfectly. After an entertaining and fast-paced first round, Cancio’s thudding punches began to noticeably slow Machado in the second.

Cancio was looking to press the action in the third, and Machado’s offense dwindled to next-to-nothing. As they fought in the center of the ring, Cancio turned into a hook to the body and finished Machado.

Machado mildly complained that the fight was stopped too quickly, but Caiz actually reached the count of 10.

“He thought I was going with the left hook upstairs,” Cancio said of the final sequence. “I noticed his elbow was up and the body was wide open, so I took it.”

