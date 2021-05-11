Andrew Brown’s family says new body camera footage shows he ‘posed no threat’ to police

(Independent)

The family of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man fatally shot by police in April in North Carolina, said that new body camera footage they viewed on Tuesday proved Mr Brown “posed no threat” to officers before he was killed.

After watching the 19-minute video footage, which included clips from five police body cameras and a dashboard-mounted camera the family concluded it was an “unjustified killing,” according to their attorney, former congressman Bakari Sellers.

Before Tuesday, the Brown family had only seen about 20 seconds of body camera footage, which they argued didn’t capture the full context of what happened. Protests continued for days throughout Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where county sheriff’s deputies killed Mr Brown while serving a search and arrest warrant on 21 April, and releasing more video footage to the family and the public has been a major demand.

In the new video, according to another of the family’s attorneys, Chance Lynch, Mr Brown can be seen in his car, where they maintained he had his hands visible the entire time and may have been on the phone, before deputies fire the first shot and Mr Brown tries to back up away from officers, “several feet if not yards” from the nearest officer.

“At all times you could see that he was not a threat,” Mr Lynch said at a press conference following the viewing.

Previously, Pasquotank County district attorney Andrew Womble “made contact” with deputies in his car before the group of deputies, some of whom were wearing body arms and carrying long guns, began firing.

