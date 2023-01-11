Andrew Bridgen Has Tory Whip Removed For Comparing Covid Vaccine To The Holocaust

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. (Photo by House of Commons/PA Images via Getty Images)

Andrew Bridgen has been suspended as a Conservative MP after he referred to the Holocaust in a debate about Covid vaccines.

Tory chief whip Simon Hart said: “Andrew Bridgen has crossed a line, causing great offence in the process.

“Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives. I am therefore removing the Whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation.”

Bridgen, the MP for North West Leicestershire, posted data on Twitter which claimed to list potential adverse effects of the Covid vaccines.

Bridgen has previously made disputed claims about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

Fact-checking charity Full Fact has issued a number of corrections to Bridgen’s claims.

As one consultant cardiologist said to me this is the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust https://t.co/NEiNy4Ix1g — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) January 11, 2023

