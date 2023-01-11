Andrew Bridgen loses Tory whip after comparing Covid vaccine to the Holocaust

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen - Beresford Hodge

Tory backbencher Andrew Bridgen has been stripped of the party whip after tweeting claims that the Covid vaccine was the “biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust”.

The MP for North West Leicestershire, who is suspended from the House of Commons over another issue, has become a prominent anti-vaxxer in recent months, with dozens of messages on Twitter claiming the vaccine was harmful.

Yesterday he tweeted: “As one consultant cardiologist said to me, this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust”.

This morning Chief whip Simon Hart said: “Andrew Bridgen has crossed a line, causing great offence in the process.

“As a nation we should be very proud of what has been achieved through the vaccine programme. The vaccine is the best defence against Covid that we have.

“Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives.

“I am therefore removing the whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation.”

Tory MPs condemn tweet

The Board of Deputies of British Jews tweeted: "For an MP to suggest that Covid vaccines are the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust is unconscionable.

"We will be writing to the Chair of the Conservative Party Nadhim Zahawi to express our deep concern and to ask for clarification as to what action will be taken."

Mr Bridgen’s message was also condemned by fellow Tory MPs.

Michael Fabricant said: “A lot of Jewish people and other like-minded decent folk would find this incredibly offensive.”

And former Levelling-Up Secretary Simon Clarke said: “This is disgraceful.”

A spokesman for the Conservative Party said: “The vaccine is the best defence that we have against Covid.

“Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives.”



This week anti-vaxx campaigners protesting outside Parliament held up a sign saying: “Thank you Andrew Bridgen”.

Mr Bridgen has been tweeting about the Covid vaccines for weeks.

Just this morning he questioned whether excess deaths in hospitals were caused by NHS failings, suggesting it was a worldwide problem to do with vaccines.

He said: “So no mention of the elephant in the room? Is the failure of the NHS also responsible for the current excess deaths in all other countries that administered gene therapy mRNA ‘vaccines’?”

And he retweeted a cardiologist, Dr Assem Malhotra, who said: “The BBC have been censoring things that are true on the Covid-19 vaccines.

“People will continue to be maimed and die until the mRNA shots are stopped.”

On Monday, Mr Bridgen was suspended from the Commons for five days after being found to have breached rules on paid lobbying and declaring interests.

The MP was found to have repeatedly broken the MPs’ code of conduct by a cross-party committee, which endorsed findings from Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary commissioner for standards.

He was unsuccessful in an attempt to overturn the recommendation in December and a motion was approved by parliament on Monday.

The suspension started yesterday, and will run for five sitting days.

Mr Bridgen was found to have approached ministers and officials on behalf of a forestry company, Mere Plantations, that had given him a donation, a visit to Ghana and the offer of an advisory contract, a role that ended up being unpaid.

Two of the days were recommended by the committee for the breaches of rules on advocacy and interests.

The other three days of suspension were advised in response to what the committee said was a “completely unacceptable” attempt by Mr Bridgen to put pressure on Stone.