Andrew Bolt's views diagnosed as ‘disgraceful’ after coronavirus controversies

Andrew Bolt has doubled down on his argument that Covid-19 restrictions should be lifted because they are destroying the economy “to save aged-care residents from dying a few months earlier”.

Writing in the Herald Sun this week, Bolt noted that most people dying of the virus were over 80.

“We don’t crash this economy just to stop the young getting a stuffy nose,” he said. “Note: 40 per cent of aged-care home residents die within nine months. The average stay is just under three years.

“So Victoria’s bans are doing huge damage to – essentially – save aged-care residents from dying a few months earlier.”

Attacked by ABC presenter Michael Rowland for his “disgraceful” suggestion, Bolt defended himself on his Sky program on Tuesday night, saying the breakfast host was indulging in “woolly thinking” and “fake sentimentality”. His critics were typically leftwing and did not have a good heart, Bolt said, but a “weak head”.

Those commentators who are saying that old people in Aged Care homes who get Coronavirus were going to die soon anyway should watch this.



Every life is valuable. Every family feels pain.



Sensitively handled by @LisaMillar.@BreakfastNews #COVID19Vic https://t.co/f06I0jeymD







— Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) August 3, 2020

The chief executive of the Council on the Ageing, Ian Yates, said Bolt’s argument was totally unacceptable.

“It’s an attitude that certain kinds of lives are disposable,” Yates told Weekly Beast. “Logically the next step would be to ask, ‘Why do we have nursing homes at all, why don’t we just bang them on the head?’”

As the pandemic has worsened, Bolt’s rhetoric has sometimes been overtaken.

“Not a single person under 40 has died,” he said on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the Victorian premier, Daniel Andrews, announced a man in his 30s had died.

The Herald Sun continues to publish straight reports of the disaster, including about Melbourne businessman Frank Micallef, who lost both his parents to Covid-19 within hours of each other.

“His beloved dad Charlie Micallef, 87, died last night in the Royal Melbourne Hospital, just 31 hours after his 92-year-old mum Carmen Micallef died at Werribee’s Glendale aged care facility,” the Herald Sun reported.

“A lot of people are very upset with me,” Bolt said in an editorial on Sky News. “What I wrote was confronting, some thought it was brutal, but it was also absolutely true.”

‘Misinformation pandemic’

Bolt’s rhetoric is echoed by Sky News Australia’s Alan Jones and the Australian’s economics editor, Adam Creighton. They all rail against Victoria’s stay-at-home orders, and the premier, Daniel Andrews.

Bolt’s stablemate at the Herald Sun and Sky News, columnist Rita Panahi, has said the health measures are “draconian” and people who back Andrews are “in the thralls of Stockholm syndrome”.

Jones says mask-wearing is “alarmism” and “ineffectual” and Australia’s death rate does not warrant it. “Only a mad person would believe a lockdown will wipe out the virus,” he said when masks were made compulsory.

Now in his fifth week of broadcasting a new show on Sky News, Jones is averaging around 70,000 viewers each night, which for comparison is one-tenth of the audience for ABC News at 7pm. Nine and Seven news bulletins at 6pm sit above 1.1 million.

But his somewhat strident takes are getting a wider audience through follow-up news stories on news.com.au and posts on social media.

Alan Jones has launched into a fiery rant about Victoria’s new lockdown, saying it shows Australia is filled with “fear and alarmism”.https://t.co/kCZrLOM8bo — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) August 4, 2020

The president of the Journalism Education and Research Association of Australia, Alex Wake, said Bolt and Jones were fuelling the “misinformation pandemic”.

“Quite apart from the fact that everyone in the community has parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and great-grandparents who have spent their lives contributing to the community and deserve dignity in their last years, Bolt’s comments are based on an erroneous assumption that Covid only affects the elderly,” Wake told Weekly Beast.

Creighton’s commentary in the Australian has been more measured than on Twitter, where he dramatically claimed Andrews had declared an “effective dictatorship”. “Respect for the individual clearly irrelevant,” he said. “What’s the point in being alive if you can’t live?”

