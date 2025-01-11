Andrew Billings wants more accountability from Bears' new head coach

When Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings was lost for the season, the defensive line and the defense as a whole, took a major step back.

Billings, who tore his pectoral muscle in the Week 9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, is set to be ready by the start of training camp ahead of the 2025 season, and shared a lot of similar sentiments as his teammates regarding a disappointing 2024 season.

During his exit interview this week, Billings met with the media to discuss his road to recovery and plans to return to the lineup when healthy next year. Billings was also asked about the team's ongoing search for the next head coach and when asked what he feels the team needs, the veteran used the same word several teammates have used: accountability.

"We need to be held more accountable on the field, from a player standpoint," Billings said. "If you see something in practice, say something. Just more accountability, a winning culture basically."

When asked about that word being a common theme among players in the Bears locker room, Billings believed it should've been addressed earlier in the season.

"We could've started a little bit earlier, I think we got a little bit behind on that part [accountability]," he said.

Going as far as to also blame himself, Billings believes things should've been addressed, and on defense, that there was a level of comfort going into the year. The hope is the Bears find a head coach who can right the ship and bring that accountability to the team.

