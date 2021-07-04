Andrew Benintendi returns to Kansas City Royals’ lineup. Here’s who got sent to Omaha

Less than a month after being placed on MLB’s injured list with a fractured rib, Andrew Benintendi has returned to the Royals’ lineup.

Benintendi was penciled into left field and slated to bat second in Sunday’s game against the MInnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. First pitch was scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

Benintendi suffered the injury on June 13 at Oakland. Since then, five different players have played left field for the Royals: Edward Olivares, Hunder Dozier, Ryan O’Hearn, Whit Merrifield and Jarrod Dyson.

Benintendi, acquired from the Red Sox in February, was batting .283 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs when he was injured.

To make room for Benintendi, the Royals optioned Olivares to Omaha. On Saturday, Olivares hit his first home run this season in the Royals’ 6-3 victory over the Twins.

He’s been optioned four times since June 3.

“He’s trying really hard to take it well,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said of Olivares. “He’s been as a professional as possible. But every time I call him into the office, I tell him I don’t know how to say it differently than I said it the last time. But this is where we are.

“It’s not something we take lightly. He hits a homer ... and gets sent down today. What part of that makes sense? Except for the fact, young players with options and without opportunity. This is how it works. It’s unfortunate.”

Matheny said he’s told Oliveras, “When we keep doing this, you’re part of this team. You’re just getting yourself ready in Omaha. Go help them compete. Go help them win — keep doing what you’ve been doing.”