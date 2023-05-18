Andrew Bailey warned that he risks causing a recession with further rate rises

Andy Haldane, former chief economist of the Bank of England - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Andrew Bailey has been warned that he risks plunging Britain into a recession later this year if the Bank of England’s rate-setters push ahead with further rises in borrowing costs.

Andy Haldane, who previously served as the Bank's chief economist, has urged his former colleagues on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to pause the current cycle of rate hikes.

The Bank last week raised interest rates from 4.25pc to 4.5pc in its 12th consecutive increase.

“What I’d be doing in this situation is probably pressing the pause button, actually,” Mr Haldane told the New Statesman.

“I think there’s a lot of tightening in the pipeline already, most of which we haven’t yet seen the full effects of, as it hits people’s mortgage payments later in the year. The recovery is still on pretty unsteady legs,” he added.

Analysts are overwhelmingly pricing in another 0.25 percentage point rise in June.

A majority also expect a similar increase to follow August, which would bring interest rates to 5pc.

Mr Haldane, who is now chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts, said that further rate hikes would come with great risks to the economy.

“It’ll be a somewhat tighter squeeze. It increases a bit the risk of us actually entering recession this year, there’ll be impacts for the labour market from joblessness,” he said.

The former Bank top official, who sits on Jeremy Hunt’s Economic Advisory Council but has also advised Labour, urged politicians to be bolder and borrow to grow the economy.

Mr Haldane accused both political parties of lacking ambition at a time when it is desperately needed.

“We need to be much more ambitious about how we think about fiscal policy generally. There’s not so much as a fag paper to put between Labour and the Government when it comes to fiscal rules and fiscal rectitude right now,” he said.

“That, for me, really lacks ambition at a time when it’s still, by any historical standard, incredibly cheap for governments to borrow.”

He added that his statement was not a “clarion call for fiscal profligacy”, however.

“Given the growth malaise we face, the climate crisis we are encountering, the social insecurities many within society face, what better time than now to make that investment? I would,” Mr Haldane said.

The UK has so far narrowly managed to avoid a recession, while the economy is expected to slowly return to growth in the second half of the year.

Unemployment has only edged up slightly over the past year and is still near historical lows at 3.9pc.

Mr Bailey has previously warned that the dangers of not doing enough to stem inflation now and letting it become embedded in the economy carries significant risks.

The central bank Governor on Wednesday said that there are already signs of a wage-price spiral, which would make bringing inflation back down to target more difficult than expected.

Mr Haldane, who also served seven years on the Bank’s rate-setter panel, said there was scope to slow down so-called “monetary tightening”, however.

“I personally think we can afford to take a bit more time to get inflation back down to target. That would be a price worth paying for keeping the economy moving and jobs in place,” he said.

He also warned that while meeting Rishi Sunak’s target of halving inflation within a year should be fairly straightforward as energy prices fall, the bit that comes after might prove more tricky.

“The real issue is getting inflation down towards the [Bank of England’s] 2 per cent target. That’ll be much harder yards. If it were me, I’d be taking my time for those final hard yards,” Mr Haldane said.

