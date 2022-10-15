How Andrew Bailey’s slow decision making left the Bank of England stumbling into crisis

Andrew Bailey and Jerome Powell - JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has endured yet another bruising week after drawing the ire of Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg and sparking a sell-off of the pound with his blunt comments at an event in Washington. It has led to renewed questions about his credibility from some in the market.

The root of the issue? Arguably the Governor’s long standing reputation for slow decision making.

Critics say he was too slow to wake up to the dangers of inflation and is still moving too slowly to respond to the ongoing crisis. Ponderous decision making at Threadneedle Street has left the Bank stumbling into crisis as price rises run riot.

Bailey’s leadership style is well-known. Mark Carney reportedly once referred to his successor at the Bank as a “big sexy turtle” - not exactly conjuring an image of speed and agility.

Bailey, the chairman of both the Bank’s Monetary and Financial Policy Committees (MPC and FPC), is considered more of a consensus-building figure than his predecessor. He takes time to canvas views and tries to make predictable and widely-supported moves, for fear of doing anything that might shock markets.

Caution can be a valuable trait: financial traders are twitchy, scouring every comment from politicians or officials for the slightest hint of future policy changes, with rumours sending the pound soaring or bonds plunging.

But Bailey’s reserved nature may have in part stoked some of the problems the nation is now facing.

The MPC, led by Bailey, persisted with quantitative easing - the programme of money printing to buy up bonds - right up to December last year. It implemented the full pandemic-era complement of money creation even as inflation was accelerating.

The Governor was warned of the dangers of what he was overseeing: Andy Haldane, the Bank’s chief economist until the middle of the year, said in a speech in February 2021 that the biggest risk facing the economy was “central bank complacency allowing the inflationary ‘big’ cat out of the bag”.

Story continues

He called for the bond purchases to end early, but to no avail.

In retrospect, however, it is clear quantitative easing went on too long. The Bank pumped over £400bn into the economy in a little less than two years, even as prices began to rise. Bailey insisted inflation was simply “temporary”.

At the time, the Governor and the MPC feared a spike in inflation if QE was withdrawn too early. The furlough scheme ended just a year ago, and around 1m people were still being paid by the Government right up to the close of the support package.

However, unemployment stayed near record lows.

The Bank tacitly acknowledged its error by starting to unwind its vast bond purchases just three months after QE ended. In March this year it stopped reinvesting the proceeds from bonds when they matured, part of an effort to shed some of its massive balance sheet of bonds.

To be fair to Bailey and the rest of the MPC, the Bank of England was the first major central bank to raise interest rates post-Covid in December 2021. The committee voted 8-1 to take the Bank rate from 0.1pc to 0.25pc.

But while Bailey and his colleagues were the first to raise interest rates as the pandemic faded, they were quickly overtaken by other central banks around the world.

The Federal Reserve waited until March 2022 to start putting up rates, even though the US economy is overheating domestically.

By May, the Fed had caught up with the Bank, which was pursuing small rises. By June, Fed chief Jerome Powell had bounded past Bailey with a giant 0.75 percentage point rate rise. The Fed has now pushed rates up by 0.75 percentage points three times in a row, with speculation that a fourth could follow in November.

The US interest rate currently stands at 3.25pc, versus 2.25pc in Britain.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg laid the blame for the market chaos of the last few weeks squarely at the feet of Bailey and the Bank this week, suggesting it was their fault for moving too slowly.

"What has caused the effect in pension funds... is not necessarily the mini-budget,” he told the BBC’s Today Programme. “It could just as easily be the fact that the day before the Bank of England did not raise interest rates as much as the (US) Federal Reserve did.”

The merits of his argument can be debated but what is clear is the Bank’s gradual path left it vulnerable to criticism.

To Bailey’s credit, he was decisive in responding to the gilt market the Bank worked through the night to stand up an emergency £65bn intervention aimed at preventing a wave of failures in the pension sector.

But even the emergency rescue plan contained some notes of caution.

The Bank put a specific time limit on its intervention, despite fears in the pension industry that 13 days would not be enough.

In the short-term, this led to significant volatility in markets.

Bailey stoked yet more volatility with comments last week at an event in Washington.

Amid calls for the emergency intervention to be extended, Bailey told funds: “You've got three days left now. You've got to get this done.”

The abrupt tone caused chaos in gilts and the pound.

As Krishna Guha at Evercore ISI put it, this was “the right basic decision” but “was delivered in a stark manner without a clear explanation of what the Bank has learned and why it thinks this is feasible. As such it has rocked markets with global spillovers.”

Regardless of what happens to the pension funds this week, lingering questions remain about Bailey and the Bank’s approach to interest rates.

Sonali Punhani at Credit Suisse notes that, despite the chaotic mini-budget and rising worries over Britain’s “ability to contain inflation”, “the Bank of England has not responded by hiking aggressively.”

A “hawkish and aggressive one percentage point hike by the Bank in November and a credible fiscal plan can reduce the risk premium on UK assets and allow the Bank to pause at our terminal rate forecast of 4.5pc in early 2023,” she says.

That is a lot of catching up to do - doubling the current level of 2.25pc - and is a radical shift from the 0.1pc last December when QE was still ongoing, indicating that earlier rate rises would have been beneficial.

Crucially, Punhani says that the Bank needs to “regain credibility” with rate rises. If it fails to do that, Bailey and his colleagues run the risk of having to go even higher, which will do even more damage to the economy.

Hindsight indicates the sexy turtle could have done better by moving a little quicker.