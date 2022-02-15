Andrew agrees ‘substantial donation’ to accuser’s charity as part of settlement

Josh Payne, PA
·4 min read

The Duke of York has agreed to make a “substantial donation” to Virginia Giuffre’s charity after the pair agreed an undisclosed out-of-court settlement in her civil sex claim against him.

In a letter submitted on behalf of both parties to the United States District Court on Tuesday, Andrew’s legal representatives said he has “never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character” and that he “regrets his association” with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The agreement states the duke will donate to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights and that he has pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein” by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims”.

Ms Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, made the claim against Andrew for damages in her home country of the US, claiming she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew’s friend, to have sex with the royal when she was 17, a minor under US law.

Although the parties have settled the case, the agreement is not an admission of guilt from the duke and he has always strenuously denied the allegations against him.

Virginia Giuffre lawsuit
The duke said he “never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character” (Neil Hall/PA)

An attachment to the letter announcing the settlement gave brief details of the agreement between Andrew and Ms Giuffre but indicated the sum would not be disclosed.

It read: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement.

“The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

Duke of York
Both parties wrote to the United States District Court on Tuesday (US Department of Justice/PA)

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years.

“Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

Responding to the settlement, one of Ms Giuffre’s lawyers, David Boies, said: “I believe this event speaks for itself.”

Virginia Giuffre lawsuit
Virginia Giuffre alleged the duke sexually assaulted her in three separate locations (Crime+Investigation screengrab/PA)

Sigrid McCawley, who also represents the duke’s accuser, added: “As a managing partner at a firm that has from its beginning acted upon the belief that the law should be marshalled to bring justice to the most vulnerable, I can say, without hesitation, that our representation of survivors upholds that tradition.

“I am very pleased with the resolution of Virginia Giuffre’s litigation against Prince Andrew.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the development.

The Queen stripped her second son of his prestigious honorary military titles and royal patronages in January, and he stopped using his HRH style, in a move that effectively cast him adrift from the institution.

It is understood that the statement released by the Palace on January 13, outlining the changes, still stands, with the duke continuing not to undertake any public duties.

The settlement has come in the monarch’s historic Platinum Jubilee year, and gives the royal family the chance to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne at the national festivities in June without the threat of Andrew’s trial looming over them.

In January, the duke’s lawyers submitted 11 reasons why the case against him should be dismissed, saying he demanded a trial by jury.

Royal author Penny Junor said the settlement made by the Duke of York is likely to come as a “huge relief” to the rest of the royal family.

She told the PA news agency: “Going to trial, it could have been very, very nasty.

“It could have been embarrassing, humiliating, and it would have been huge fodder for the tabloid press.”

Also giving her reaction to the news, Lisa Bloom, a lawyer representing a number of Epstein’s victims said she and her clients “salute Virginia’s stunning courage”.

In a tweet, she said: “We hail Virginia’s victory today.

“She has accomplished what no one else could: getting Prince Andrew to stop his nonsense and side with sexual abuse victims.

“We salute Virginia’s stunning courage.”

Representatives of the duke said they would not be commenting further than what was said in the documents submitted to the court.

Andrew’s representatives also declined to comment on how the substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity would be funded.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • All The Questions We Still Have About Virginia Giuffre's Civil Case Against Prince Andrew

    The Duke of York has just settled the high-profile case out of court after months of back and forth.

  • 2022 is shaping up to be a legal nightmare for Trumpworld. Here's a timeline of upcoming court cases and legal obstacles.

    Donald Trump and his allies are bracing for a flurry of legal challenges this year. Here are the big cases to put on your radar.

  • ‘Where’s the money coming from?’: Prince Andrew faces calls to reveal who will fund sex assault payout

    There are growing calls for the details on who is paying for Prince Andrew's civil sex claim settlement to be made public.

  • Andrew forever tainted by sex claim scandal, say royal experts after settlement

    The Queen’s second son will always have a question mark over him, one commentator said.

  • Is Prince Andrew still in line to the throne?

    The Duke of York has been stripped of his military titles and his HRH style

  • A veteran MMA fighter scored a spinning back-fist KO so fast you have to watch it twice to see what happened

    35-year-old MMA fighter Renato Gomes pulled off one of the sickest moves of the weekend when he flattened his opponent with a lightning-quick strike.

  • Did Pete Davidson get a Valentine's Day gift for Kim's sister Khloé?

    Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship is still going strong, but it looks like Pete may have bought a Valentine's Day gift for Kim's sister Khloé too.

  • Prince Andrew And Virginia Giuffre Reach “Settlement In Principle”

    Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached a “settlement in principle” over the latter’s abuse claim, according to U.S. court documents. The sum being paid to Giuffre is undisclosed and the news puts an end to months of speculation around the potential of Andrew having to face a civil trial. “Virginia Giuffre and Prince […]

  • Super Bowl gives Chase chance to cap amazing rookie season

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja'Marr Chase has turned in quite the debut season, rewriting Cincinnati rookie records, earning a Pro Bowl nod, and now scratching off another goal to earn the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. “I put it on my wall ... got that accomplishment, and that's more than I can ask for,” Chase said Friday, perched with his right leg over a bleacher in the stands at Drake Stadium on the UCLA campus. “I'm blessed to be in this situation." Next up, Chase can do something he cou

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett

    EDMONTON — With the Edmonton Oilers on the brink of a lost season and having little salary-cap flexibility available, Ken Holland had really only one option to shake up his team. On Thursday, the Oilers president of hockey operations/general manager fired head coach Dave Tippett and assistant coach Jim Playfair. Holland then named Jay Woodcroft, who'd been coaching Edmonton's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., as the NHL team's head coach while bringing assistant coach Dave Manson with him. H

  • Canadian, U.S. hockey women set for 6th Olympic gold-medal showdown

    Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption. The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing while the United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal to set up a sixth gold-medal showdown on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8. But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if it is forced to settle for silver. Since women's hockey made its 1998 Olympic debu

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids. The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out Friday for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played and stuffed grocery bags with food

  • Vancouver Canucks name Hall of Famer Cammi Granato assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Cammi Granato has been watching the Vancouver Canucks for years. As a pro scout for the Seattle Kraken — the first female scout in NHL history — she spent ample time in the press box at Vancouver's Rogers Arena, sussing out talent for the league's newest team. Now she'll be watching with a new view. The Canucks named Granato assistant general manager on Thursday. "I'm very, very excited to take on this role," she said on a video call Thursday. Granato captained the U.S. team that bea

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Top-seeded US 'not satisfied' by early success at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals. “A lot of these play

  • Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach, adding Walter to staff

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions are the first CFL team to hire a full-time female coach, adding Tanya Walter as a defensive assistant Tuesday. The native of Forestburg, Alta., began coaching at Edmonton's St. Francis Xavier High School in Edmonton in 2017 and continued through last season. “I am honoured and grateful to the Lions organization for providing me the opportunity to make this significant step in my coaching career," Walter said in a statement. "I can't wait to get to work with this Lions