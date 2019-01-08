Andretti Autosport expands into GT racing in America with McLaren

Andretti expands into GT racing with McLaren

The Andretti Autosport team is expanding into GT racing this season with McLaren.

The IndyCar and Formula E team will field a McLaren in the GT4 America series for Jarett Andretti, team boss Michael's great nephew.

The programme in the sprint segment of the series with a solo 570S GT4 represents an expansion of a relationship between Andretti and McLaren that began with two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso's assault on the 2017 Indianapolis 500.

Michael Andretti said: "We are happy to expand our organisation for Jarett as he competes with McLaren and the 570S GT4 in the GT4 America series.

"Jarett is family and, of course, we know the people at McLaren well.

"This is a natural partnership for us and Jarett as he continues his professional racing career."

The new programme marks a return to sportscar racing for the Andretti team for the first time since it represented Acura in the American Le Mans Series in 2007-08 (above).

McLaren Automotive motorsport boss Dan Walmsley described the deal with Andretti Autosport as a "significant moment" because the team is one of the "biggest names in American racing".

"The 570S GT4 has already proved itself on grids around the world and has scored pole positions and race wins at circuits around the US, so we are confident that the team can hit the ground running and challenge for race wins and for a championship," he added.

Jarett Andretti, the son of Michael's cousin John, is moving into GT4 America from the TCR touring car class of its predecessor, the Pirelli World Challenge.

He formerly competed in sprint car oval racing.

