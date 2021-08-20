Andress Boat Works marks 100 years

Rockport Marina, Andress Boat Works has been in business for 100 years this year.

The local marina has stayed in the family throughout its century of business but is unable to celebrate the milestone because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's actually quite frustrating because of COVID," said Wendy Merkley, co-owner of Andress Boat Works.

The marina was planning to celebrate once the borders opened up and other restrictions loosened, but because of the limited number of people allowed to gather, owners had to make the choice to hold off on celebrating.

Merkley said the business was founded on American customers and they thought it was only fair to involve them in the anniversary celebration.

"When my grandfather bought the place in 1921, for decades and decades the islands were really owned by Americans, and he made his business around American families," said Merkley.

As the business passed through three generations in the family, many of the American cottage owners in the islands followed along.

When they got word the border would open for American travellers on Aug. 9, the marina's owners began to make plans for the celebration but inevitably decided to hold off.

"That's why we decided not to have it; we're going to celebrate for 101 next year," said Merkley.

For this year the marina will be celebrating the anniversary with memorabilia: Shirts and sweatshirts with one of the boats her grandfather had used in the business, The Elva, that was named after Merkley's mother, Ethyl Elva, and shirts with 100-year logos on them.

"It's exciting; I get to look back at what Grandpa and Grandma did when they bought the place," said Merkley.

"They really didn't have a lot," said Merkley.

The house on the property was turned into a tourist home by Merkley's grandmother, Edna Andress, to help pay for the home after they had purchased the property.

The business was formerly known as W.E Andress & Son, originally owned by Ed Andress and eventually co-owned with his son, Elmer Andress, who was known for boat building and construction work on the islands.

Story continues

Merkley said a few years ago they took a boat out on the water and documented all of the cottages that were built by W.E Andress & Son.

"We have fun saying that's one that Grandpa built, that's another one Grandpa built."

She said her grandfather would get asked about how many boats he had built, but he didn't know the answer because there were so many, saying: "I don't count; I just build boats."

"It's a nice memory," said Merkley.

Over the years, Merkley and her four brothers all worked some way or another at her grandparents' marina.

In 1980, when Ed Andress was 94 years old, he didn't want to retire yet from the business, unlike his son who did, but they had decided it was time to sell the marina anyway.

"My husband heard about it, and he phoned me while I was working overseas and asked how I felt if we bought the business from my uncle," said Merkley. "I said you're crazy."

At the time, Merkley and her husband, Art Merkley, were living in Toronto and she was overseas for work; she didn't think she’d come back to Rockport after moving away.

On April 7, 1981, Merkley and her husband bought the marina from her uncle. They have been with the marina, renamed Andress Boat Works, for 40 years now.

"We don't build any boats," said Merkley.

In the beginning they continued to fix and restore wooden boats but no longer do that kind of service since her brother, Dick Johnston, retired from woodworking 15 years ago.

"Today the marina is quite different than when they had it," said Merkley.

Over the years the marina has changed; they now focus more on boat docking, the gas station and the ice cream store, grocery store, featuring local artisans and hand-crafted and handmade items.

"This was my husband's idea, not mine, but I think he knew me better than I did because now he's retired," she said.

After her husband retired, she took over the business herself in 2014. Currently Merkley has grandchildren working at the marina, but isn't sure if the business will stay in the family after she stops working there.

Merkley said she was very proud of the business her grandparents created and what they did for the community.

"I'm really sad we can't celebrate this year," said Merkley. "It's still in the family; it will never be big but hopefully we'll always be personable."

Jessica Munro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times