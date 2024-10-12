Andres Iniesta talks Yamal, Pedri, Gavi, Xavi, Flick, Barcelona coaching ambition

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has shared his thoughts on the immense potential of Lamine Yamal, expressing his admiration for the youngster’s achievements, and highlighting the importance of managing his progress carefully.

According to Iniesta, Yamal has already accomplished remarkable things for his age, but there is a need for constant guidance to ensure he continues to develop.

“He seems like an extraordinary talent to me,” he began by saying during an interview with SPORT.

“At 17 he has done very important and above-average things, and now the important thing is to continue to look after him and make sure that everything is strictly controlled so that he continues to develop and grow.

“He is very young and he will have to improve every year to maintain this progress.”

Thoughts on Pedri and Co.

Andres Iniesta says he likes Pedri. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

When asked if there is a player who reminds him of himself, Iniesta humbly dismissed any direct comparisons. He explained that every player has a unique style and identity, making it difficult for him to see himself in anyone else.

“I don’t see myself in anyone because I’ve never felt like I was like anyone. Everyone has their own essence.”

Iniesta did, however, mention the influence of Michael Laudrup on his own game and acknowledged Pedri’s admiration for him.

“Michael Laudrup was my role model, Pedri considers me his role model as he has said many times.

“There may be similarities because a Barcelona player is always special, and the players we have today have similar styles, but everyone has their own personality.”

Iniesta also shared his admiration for Barcelona’s current squad, specifically mentioning young talents like Pedri and Gavi.

However, he noted that he appreciates many other players at the club as well, suggesting that the team’s depth of quality extends beyond just a few names.

“I like Pedri, I like Gavi. I like these types of players, but of course, I like many other players,” he noted.

Coaching ambition

Iniesta says he liked Xavi’s version of Barcelona. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

Regarding his own future as a potential coach, Iniesta remains focused on learning and gaining experience off the pitch before contemplating such a role at Barcelona.

“Right now I’m not even thinking about it. I want to start training and learn everything off the pitch and from there we’ll see what happens.

“Being a Barcelona coach is something big but right now I want to improve and see what happens,” he said.

While he recognises the pressure that comes with coaching at such a prestigious club—especially considering the challenges Xavi has faced—Iniesta prefers to focus on the positives.

“Yes, but in the end these are dreams and goals that you set for yourself, and when you focus on that you don’t think about fear.”

He views coaching as an opportunity to achieve dreams and goals, regardless of the challenges that may arise.

“You think about wanting to do things well and enjoy them, and then depending on where you are, you will have positive and less positive aspects, always trying to make the work you do good.”

Thoughts on Hansi Flick

Inesta is impressed with the results under Hansi Flick. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Discussing Barcelona’s current form under Hansi Flick, Iniesta expressed confidence in the experienced manager’s abilities.

“Yes, I like him because he is an experienced coach who has worked in the national team and in other clubs, and what we see so far is very positive.”

He praised Flick’s background in both national team and club football, believing that Barcelona are on the right track this season.

“We hope that he continues like this throughout the season and that is what we hope for.”

Can Barcelona fight for trophies?

Iniesta is optimistic that the team will compete for titles, stating that he always sees Barcelona as a potential winners. His deep connection with the club makes it hard for him to envision them in any other way.

“I see it and I hope it too. If you talk to me about Barcelona I always see them as winners.

Andres Iniesta is hopeful of Barcelona’s title challenge. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

“It’s impossible for me to tell you that I don’t see Barcelona winning. Not because I like to say it, but because I feel it. We will fight for everything until the end.”

Reflecting on the difficult moments Barcelona faced after his departure, such as the 8-2 defeat and Messi’s exit, Iniesta emphasised that his decision to leave was based purely on his desire to give his best to the club.

“I left because I felt on a personal level that this club deserved that I give my best and that I was putting my body and soul into it.

“I made the decision based on that reason and not because I expected things to go badly or well.”

He didn’t foresee the struggles that would follow, but he remains hopeful that the club’s efforts to rebuild will pay off in the long run.

“Things could have gone well too and I would have made the same decision.

“Unfortunately, things didn’t go well and for a few years now the club has been trying to rebuild good things and hopefully these efforts will continue,” he noted.