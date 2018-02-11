Andrei Vasilevskiy steals sure goal, soul from Anze Kopitar

If there’s ever been an “of the year” candidate, my God, this is it.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy showed absolutely no regard for the limits of human mechanics as he snagged a sure goal away from Anze Kopitar on Saturday with an absurd save.

ANDREI VASILEVSKIY WITH AN UNREEEEEEAL BEHIND-THE-BACK ROBBERY SAVE! pic.twitter.com/2YsQIkzpIm — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) February 11, 2018





And, another look from the side in glorious slow motion:





This was obviously not your every day glove save, as the current front-runner for the Vezina battled his way through a Dustin Brown screen and threw his glove behind his back in desperation to make the save on one of the NHL’s best.

Vasilevskiy sits in the top 5 in all major goaltending categories including save percentage (.929), wins (32) and ridiculous, behind-the-back, logic-defying glove saves (1).

