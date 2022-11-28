Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT, Canucks beat Sharks 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored at 1:12 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.

Kyle Burroughs and Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko made 32 saves.

Luke Kunin scored twice and Logan Couture also connected for San Jose. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 16 shots for the Sharks.

Kunin forced overtime, tying it off a pass from Erik Karlsson with 5:15 to go.

Couture gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead on a power play at 7:05 of third period, scoring his 12th of the season. Mikheyev tied it 1:09 later, and Pettersson put the Canucks up 3-2 on a tip-in with 9:16 left.

UP NEXT:

Canucks: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

Sharks: At Montreal on Tuesday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Max Miller, The Associated Press