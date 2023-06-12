Andreessen Horowitz to open its first international office in London

(Reuters) - U.S. venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz said on Sunday it will establish its first international office in London.

The London office is set to open later this year and will be led by one of the firm's general partners, Sriram Krishnan, it said.

The move by Andreessen, which has made a major foray into crypto funds, comes at a time when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been cracking down on the crypto industry, suing cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Binance for allegedly breaching its rules.

Andreessen Horowitz's London office will focus on supporting the development of blockchain technologies and startups.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)