Andreescu advances to third round at French Open with win over wild-card Navarro

PARIS — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the third round of the French Open for the first time in her career with a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 win over American wild-card Emma Navarro.

Andreescu scored her fifth break of the contest by converting her first match point as Navarro fired the ball into the net after a brief rally.

Andreescu, the world No. 42 from Mississauga, Ont., was dominant for much of the match. She was briefly tested after falling behind by a break in the second set before winning three straight games, including a pair of breaks

Andreescu will face Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in the third round. Tsurenko advanced via walkover in her second-round match against Lauren Davis of the United States.

In women's doubles action, it was a split result for Canada in a pair of close matches.

Tenth seeds Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and American Taylor Townsend continued their promising partnership with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) win over Italy's Sara Errani and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States, while Vancouver's Rebecca Marino and China's Zhu Lin fell 7-5, 7-5 to the Chinese tandem of Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan.

Fernandez and Townsend will next face Estonia's Ingrid Neel and Taiwan's Fang-Hsien Wu.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press