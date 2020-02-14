Andreas Johnsson's knee injury 'not going to be short-term', according to Sheldon Keefe

Johnsson did not return. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

In the midst of an injury-riddled season, Andreas Johnsson has been dealt yet another setback in the health department.

Johnsson exited the Maple Leafs’ contest against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night midway through the first period after colliding with teammate Kasperi Kapanen in open ice. Shortly after, the team announced that Johnsson will not be returning.

Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson will not return to tonight’s game vs. Dallas due to injury (knee). #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 14, 2020

This injury of Johnsson’s is particular importance, primarily due to its placement. Johnsson has suffered three separate leg-related ailments so far this season, the second of which ultimately kept him out of the Leafs lineup for over a month.

The 25-year-old’s most recent injury appears to be of the knee-centric variety, too, which doesn’t bode well for his status in the short-term. If the Leafs are now without Johnsson for the foreseeable future, there’s no telling what the impact on their lineup and trade deadline plans will be.

More to come.

Update:

The prognosis has apparently come back on Johnsson’s reported knee injury, and it’s not looking good. According to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe described the ailment’s recovery period as “not in the short-term”, indicating that Johnsson will be on the shelf for quite some time.

Andreas Johnsson's knee injury "is not going to be short term," according to Sheldon Keefe. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 14, 2020

Johnsson had previously been placed on Long Term Injured Reserve this season in December with a reported leg injury.

