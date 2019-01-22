Andreas Christensen's future in doubt after disappearing from the bench in Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal

Andreas Christensen left the bench 15 minutes before full-time during Chelsea’s defeat at Arsenal

Andreas Christensen’s Chelsea future remains uncertain after he left the bench 15 minutes before the full-time whistle during the defeat to Arsenal.

Christensen was a regular under Antonio Conte, but has started just one Premier League game under Maurizio Sarri.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When Sarri made his third and final substitute at the Emirates, according to The Times, Christensen told team-mates he was going to the toilet, only to never return. There were 80 minutes on the clock and five minutes added-on.

READ MORE: Ibrahimovic urges Kane to quit Tottenham



READ MORE: Arsenal confirm Bellerin facing nine months out

READ MORE: Allardyce tips Rashford to retire at the age of 30

Sarri noted Christensen’s actions and unprofessionalism, leading to further doubts over whether or not he will remain a Chelsea player.

The Dutch centre-back was long tipped to be an important first-team player at Stamford Bridge, after moving to the club when he was a teenager and enjoying successful loan spells away from Chelsea.

That looked to come to fruition last season when he established himself in Conte’s side, but having fallen out of favour at Chelsea there has been plenty of talk about his future. Barcelona have been tipped with an interest.

“Difficult question. No, I don’t think so,” he said when asked in November if he would consider handing in a transfer request

“Things are different from last season. I played a lot of games but this season it hasn’t been like that. It’s always difficult for a player but we’ll see what happens.”

While Sarri has preferred David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger as his centre-back pairing, he is reluctant to let Christensen leave this month as Gary Cahill is likely to depart Stamford Bridge.

Story continues

But the 22-year-old’s decision to disappear to the dressing room with the game still ongoing may change that and he would not be short of suitors.