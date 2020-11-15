Andreas Busch Is The Chief Innovation Officer of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) And They Just Picked Up 96% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) should definitely note that the Chief Innovation Officer, Andreas Busch, recently paid US$2.53 per share to buy US$316k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 96%.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Andreas Busch is the biggest insider purchase of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$2.83. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Cyclerion Therapeutics share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Andreas Busch was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Cyclerion Therapeutics insiders have about 3.4% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.3m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cyclerion Therapeutics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Cyclerion Therapeutics insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cyclerion Therapeutics. While conducting our analysis, we found that Cyclerion Therapeutics has 6 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

