Andrea Sandmaier Elected MNA President For The Otipemisiwak Métis Government

(ANNews) – Andrea Sandmaier is the new Métis Nation of Alberta president, receiving 73 per cent of the vote, according to initial results from the election that occurred from Sept. 13 to 19.

Her sole opponent, Joe Pimlott, received 27 per cent, but turnout was notably low. Just 7,824 people voted, with 5,693 voting for Sandmaier and 2,131 for Pimlott.

“Métis in Alberta have a bold vision for a brighter future,” said President Elect Sandmaier. “I am humbled and honoured to be elected as the first President of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government and look forward to working with my fellow elected representatives, our Citizens and communities to move our Nation forward.”

In the first election under the Otipemisiwak constitution, which passed with nearly 97 per cent support but similarly plagued by low turnout, MNA members elected 22 district representatives, instead of six regional presidents and vice presidents.

Districts have the option of electing captains in addition to their representatives, but only five districts pursued this option.

Of the representatives, 10 — almost half — won by acclamation after just one candidate put their name forward.

Three of five district captains were similarly acclaimed.

The results for representatives by district are as follows (* indicates acclamation)

The district captain results:

Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News