Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2021

What woman wouldn’t want to share her partner’s wardrobe, especially at a time when dressing up is not a top priority?

Andrea Pompilio, he of the preppy and retro-tinged men’s wear, is introducing his first full women’s collection for spring in hopes, he said, of satisfying those looking for a mannish look and Seventies flair.

“Over the years women have often bought my men’s wear in smaller sizes and this had us reflect quite a lot,” he said.

Employing shapes and fabrics from his distinctive men’s wear, Pompilio delivered a cohesive collection for both genders, though it skewed slightly more feminine and whimsical with its delicate fabrics, as in a tulle dress worn over bootleg pants and masculine shirts.

Lace bras tucked under trucker jackets telegraphed a soft sensuality, while a roomy coat and matching A-line skirt in devoré floral motifs read as granny chic. “No bombshell style here,” the designer deadpanned.

Pompilio embraced a sportswear-infused elegance for men with short shorts and cropped pants paired with shrunken polo shirts.

The designer seems to be on a good track with his more genderless approach.

