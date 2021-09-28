Andrea Martin: En Vogue and Blu Cantrell songwriter dies at 49

Martin was also a recording artist in her own right

Andrea Martin, who co-wrote hits including En Vogue's Don't Let Go (Love), has died at the age of 49.

Martin also worked on such 90s tunes as SWV's You're the One and Angie Stone's Wish I Didn't Miss You.

She had two British number ones in the early 2000s with Blu Cantrell's Breathe featuring Sean Paul and Tomcraft's Loneliness.

"It is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin," a statement on Instagram said.

"Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime. Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends."

A cause of death was not given.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mwhwGmoYv1s

Martin, also released her own music including album The Best of Me in 1998. But it was En Vogue's Don't Let Go (Love) that gave her her greatest commercial success on both sides of the Atlantic, making it to number two in the US and number five in the UK.

She was also behind Another Level's Be Alone No More, which got to number six in the UK 1998, and Leona Lewis's Better in Time, which reached number two in 2008. And Martin worked with X Factor winner Alexandra Burke on her 2009 debut album, Overcome.

Ivan Matias, her old schoolfriend and longtime songwriting collaborator, posted a tribute on Instagram.

He described their connection as a "divine union", adding that "she was the most talented female writer I've ever known".

He wrote: "Her musical instinct and passion remain unmatched. Gone too soon."