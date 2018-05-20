Andrea Lee Leads the Charge on UFC Chile Fighter Bonuses

Following Saturday's UFC Fight Night 129 in Santiago, Chile, UFC officials announced the recipients of the fighter bonuses stemming from the event. Andrea Lee, Veronica Macedo, Gabriel Benítez, and Claudio Puelles banked the $50,000 performance incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to former Legacy Fighting Alliance flyweight champion Andrea "KGB" Lee and Veronica Macedo. Lee shined in her octagon debut, defeating the game Macedo by unanimous decision in a back-and-forth fight.

Gabriel Benitez earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his quick finish of Humberto Bandenay. Benitez landed a short left hand that knocked Bandenay down in the early going of the opening round. Bendenay applied an armbar and Benitez elevated him and slammed Bendenay to the canvas rendering him unconscious.

Claudio Puelles submits Falipe Silva - UFC Chile Highlights

Claudio Puelles took home the second Performance of the Night bonus for his third-round submission over Felipe Silva in the bout that kicked off the night of fights. Silva punished Puelles with right hands, knocking him down twice. Puelles pulled off an amazing comeback by finishing Silva with a kneebar midway through the final frame.

UFC Fight Night 129 took place at Movistar Arena and featured 13 fights. Seven bouts went the distance, two ended in submissions, and four fights resulted in knockout finishes. Rising welterweight Kamaru Usman defeated former title challenger Demian Maia by unanimous decision in the fight card's main event.

UFC Fight Night 129 Fighter Bonuses