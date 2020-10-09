Andrea Horwath Makes Campaign-Style Pitch For Public Nursing Homes

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath arrives for a debate downtown Toronto during the 2018 election campaign.

TORONTO — Is it that time already?

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath outlined her plan to overhaul the long-term care system Friday and it reads a lot like an election promise.

“Starting in 2022, Andrea Horwath will create 50,000 new long-term care spaces, ending the wait for home care and long-term care, and within eight years will make the entire system public and not-for-profit,” the party said in a press release.

“Horwath’s plan is a comprehensive and detailed blueprint for an eight-year transition from a fragmented, privatized and poorly regulated system to well-regulated and well-staffed public and not-for-profit system.”

Earlier: Premier Doug Ford says Ontario's second wave of COVID-19 has begun.

Whispers of an early election first emerged in September after Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative party officially nominated 72 sitting MPPs as its candidates. Ford said the party didn’t mean anything by it and that the election would be held as scheduled on June 2, 2022.

Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter then tabled a motion calling on the government to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic rather than hold an early election. It passed unanimously, but is not legally binding.

‘Disaster hiding behind the walls’

Horwath said in the press release that the pandemic revealed “a disaster hiding behind the walls” of long-term care homes.

More than 1,800 residents and eight staff have died with COVID-19 in Ontario homes.

Soldiers who were called in to help with particularly bad outbreaks said they found poor infection control practices, infestations of cockroaches and patients being force-fed until they choked.

The patient ombudsman has also investigated reports that staff with the novel coronavirus were forced to work, patients who had it were not isolated, and personal protective equipment (PPE) was not available.

Crosses dot the lawn outside Camilla Care long-term care home in Mississauga, Ont., where lawyers say at least 68 residents have died with COVID-19.

Multiple studies and analyses have found that for-profit homes have had worse outbreaks and more deaths than...

