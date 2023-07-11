Andrea Evans of 'One Life to Live' and 'The Bold and the Beautiful' dies at 66

Andrea Evans died Sunday of cancer at the age of 66. (Rich Fury / Invision / AP)

Prominent daytime TV actor Andrea Evans has died at the age of 66.

Nick Leicht, Evans' manager, confirmed to The Times that the longtime daytime star died Sunday at her home in Pasadena as a result of breast cancer.

"I've been working with Andrea for the past seven years," Leicht said. "She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with."

Evans rose to fame for her portrayal of Tina Lord on ABC's "One Life to Live" from 1979 to 1981 and then again from 1985 to 1990. She earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1988 for outstanding ingenue for the role of Lord.

She quit acting in 1990 and remained out of the public eye for four years after an ordeal involving a stalker who sent her death threats. In an interview with People in 2008, Evans said of the incident, "It forever changed me. There's no way it could not."

After the hiatus, Evans appeared in the films "A Low Down Dirty Shame" and "Ice Cream Man" before returning to daytime programming. She played Tawny Moore in "The Bold and the Beautiful" from 1999 to 2000 before landing the role of Rebecca Hotchkiss on "Passions." She appeared in 627 episodes of the series over an eight-year run beginning in 2000.

From 2010 to 2011, she returned to the role of Moore on "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Evans garnered her second Daytime Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Vivian Price in the web series "DeVanity" in 2015.

She appeared in the Amazon Prime series " The Bay" as Patty Walker from 2017 to 2020.

Evans was born on June 18, 1957, in Aurora, Ill., and, after graduating early from high school, attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She got her start in Hollywood in 1978 as an extra in Brian De Palma’s "The Fury" and with a small role in the miniseries "The Awakening Land."

Evans is survived by her husband, Stephen Rodriguez, and their daughter, Kylie.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.